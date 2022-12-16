“The Drake After Dark” Speakeasy Fundraiser Ignites Local Passion for Saving Music Education

The evening for a cause held at Laguna Beach’s famed Seven Degrees venue reached its goal of raising approximately $200,000 to benefit Save The Music Foundation through The Drake Gives

Last year, The Drake, Laguna Beach’s landmark restaurant and live music venue founded by Alec Glasser, launched The Drake Gives. Through events like “The Drake After Dark,” the nonprofit fulfills its mission to connect, inspire and provide underserved youth with music education, materials and instruments. This year’s speakeasy event, which hosted double the attendance of last year’s event, raised much-needed money to directly support music programming within the Orange County public school system. Every $50 raised provides one child with an instrument, music instruction and education for a year through Save the Music Foundation.

“The Drake After Dark” transformed the Seven Degrees lounge into a prohibition-era speakeasy. Sweet and savory dinner delights were hand-crafted by Chef Donald Lockhart’s culinary team. At the same time, the ever-entertaining auctioneer Zack Krone rallied the guests to raise their paddles to save the music. The special event also honored Doug Freeman, CEO and Executive Chair of Orange County Music and Dance. For decades, Freeman has dedicated his time to supporting nonprofits, including the Pacific Symphony, The Literacy Project, and the Larry and Helen Hoag Foundation. Additionally, Freeman founded National Philanthropy Day and has been listed by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the 500 Most Influential People in Orange County.

“Our Second Annual Drake After Dark Event exceeded our expectations, thanks to the generosity of our donors,” said Alec Glasser, founder of The Drake and The Drake Gives. “The funds raised will directly impact underserved youth within the Orange County public school system, inspiring hope and creating opportunities for their futures.”

The event sponsors and donors included The Tarsadia Foundation, Remy Cointreau, Irvine BMW, Cueva Entertainment, Laguna Playhouse, Laguna Beach Club, Sammy Hagar, OC Music and Dance, Tight Assets, Fir Audio, Irvine Barclay Theatre, I Selvatici, Caviar Express, Gibson Saves, The Vinyl Four, and The Linksman. The Drake Gives raised nearly half a million dollars since its inception to support Save The Music Foundation.