The Rotary Club unveils Grapes for Grads logo

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach recently revealed Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) graduating senior Gabriel Tanner’s official logo for its 2024 Grapes for Grads wine-tasting event.

The Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser provides scholarships to Laguna Beach High School seniors and undergraduate students at LCAD.

Each year, LCAD faculty select a student to design the Grapes for Grads logo, which is used on all marketing and media pieces for the event. The Rotary Club unveiled the logo and honored Tanner’s work at a recent weekly club meeting, attended by both Tanner and LCAD’s Chair of Graphic Design+Digital Media, Dana Herkelrath. Tanner is majoring in graphic design and digital media with an emphasis in action sports.

“We are thrilled with Gabriel’s logo design and LCAD’s selection of this talented artist,” Jeffrey Redeker, event chairman, said. “It’s with the college’s support that we have raised nearly $600,000 in scholarships for Laguna Beach students since the Grapes for Grads fundraiser inception in 2005.”

Grapes for Grads will be held April 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Festival of Arts grounds. The fundraiser will feature more than 40 wineries with over 85 labels, live music and a silent auction.

Tickets are available at www.grapesforgrads.com. Sponsorships are available, and the Rotary Club is accepting donations for the silent auction. For more information, contact Jeffrey Redeker at 949-371-795.