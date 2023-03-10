Third Street Writers Launches ‘Third Street Review,’ a National Online Literary Journal

Laguna Beach’s national reputation as a leader in the arts has expanded to include writing, thanks to the launch of “Third Street Review,” an online literary journal.

The nonprofit Third Street Writers compiles the quarterly publication, which features work by artists and writers from across the country. The journal focuses on fiction, nonfiction and poetry, as well as a strong art and photography component, which enhances the sleek online layout.

“We are focused on creating a journal that reflects the high-caliber, quality standards associated with Laguna Beach,” says editor-in-chief Rina Palumbo. “We sought writing that celebrates the excitement and drama of ‘Life on the Edge,’ which is the journal’s theme.”

Either through compelling writing, storytelling or pushing new perspectives and writing styles, Third Street Writers say the selected pieces will leave readers in awe of the power of the written word.

“We’re celebrating artistic risk-taking in order to create a compelling product,” says Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “Our goal is, and continues to be, for ‘Third Street Review’ to reflect the high artistic standards and creativity exhibited throughout our community.”

“Third Street Review” began taking submissions last fall for the inaugural edition from writers throughout the country, many of whom responded to the organization’s outreach requests in such notable publications as “Poets & Writers” and “Duotrope.” Submissions were also accepted from members of Third Street, as well as other southern California writers.

“We welcome traditional forms of writing, art and photography,” says Palumbo. “But the publication seeks to encourage pieces that push boundaries, embrace experimentation and reflect artistic excellence.” All submissions are blind-reviewed, and final selections are made by an all-local editorial board consisting of esteemed writers from throughout the area. They include Dechary (fiction) as well as Theresa Keegan and Marrie Stone (nonfiction), Ellen Girardeau Kempler (poetry), and Jennifer Griffiths (art and photography). Third Street will accept submissions for the spring, summer and fall issues through March 24.

Those interested in submitting to Third Street Review can learn more at thirdstreetwriters.submittable.com/submit. A $3 fee per submission and an honorarium is paid for each piece accepted for publication.

“California has always been synonymous with exploration and innovation in many fields, but especially in the world of creative expression,” said Dechary. “We’re thrilled to produce a journal that reflects that excitement for writers – and readers.”

A grant from the City of Laguna Beach’s Cultural Arts Funding program made the online journal possible.

“Having a journal of this scope in Laguna not only helps elevate the literary arts in our city but also raises the national profile of our city as a place that supports writers,” said Palumbo.