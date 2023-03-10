Laguna Beach Celebrates 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade – Gallery

Gray clouds gave way to the sun just long enough for the 56th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade to take place in downtown Laguna Beach last Saturday, March 4. Seventy-five parade entries, ranging from the Girls & Boys Club to the Laguna Beach Garden Club, took part in the local tradition. Since 1967, the parade promotes patriotism and showcases all things Laguna. This year’s theme “Volunteer Heroes” honored the people who give their time to help shape Laguna into what it is today.
Patriots Day Parade 2023 winners
Band Sweepstakes:
Villa Park High School
Elementary School Band:
1st – Laguna Beach Elementary Band
2nd – Anneliese School Band
Military Color Guard (over 21 years old):
1st – O.C. Sons of American Revolution
2nd – American Legion/VFW Combined Color Guard
Floats Community/Service:
1st – Laguna Beach Seniors
2nd – Laguna Beach Girl Scouts
3rd – TOW/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus
Floats Youth:
1st – Scout Troop 35
Floats Commercial:
1st – Laguna Beach County Water District
2nd – U.S. Bank
3rd – Laguna Board of Realtors
Novelty Community Service:
1st – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling
2nd – Ebell Club of Laguna Beach
3rd – Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley
Novelty Commercial:
1st – Laguna Beach Dojo
2nd – Laguna Presbyterian Preschool
3rd – Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce
Classic Car Awards
Antique Auto
1st – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling
Auto-Classic
1st – Patrick Quilter
2nd – Laguna Beach Historical Society
3rd – Laguna Beach Rotary Club
Auto-Contemporary
1st – Tim Roberts
2nd – Laguna Beach Dojo
3rd – Laguna Beach Dojo