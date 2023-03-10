Laguna Beach Celebrates 56th Annual Patriots Day Parade – Gallery

Gray clouds gave way to the sun just long enough for the 56th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade to take place in downtown Laguna Beach last Saturday, March 4. Seventy-five parade entries, ranging from the Girls & Boys Club to the Laguna Beach Garden Club, took part in the local tradition. Since 1967, the parade promotes patriotism and showcases all things Laguna. This year’s theme “Volunteer Heroes” honored the people who give their time to help shape Laguna into what it is today.

Patriots Day Parade 2023 winners

Band Sweepstakes:

Villa Park High School

Elementary School Band:

1st – Laguna Beach Elementary Band

2nd – Anneliese School Band

Military Color Guard (over 21 years old):

1st – O.C. Sons of American Revolution

2nd – American Legion/VFW Combined Color Guard

Floats Community/Service:

1st – Laguna Beach Seniors

2nd – Laguna Beach Girl Scouts

3rd – TOW/El Morro Elementary Honors Chorus

Floats Youth:

1st – Scout Troop 35

Floats Commercial:

1st – Laguna Beach County Water District

2nd – U.S. Bank

3rd – Laguna Board of Realtors

Novelty Community Service:

1st – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling

2nd – Ebell Club of Laguna Beach

3rd – Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley

Novelty Commercial:

1st – Laguna Beach Dojo

2nd – Laguna Presbyterian Preschool

3rd – Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Classic Car Awards

Antique Auto

1st – Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling

Auto-Classic

1st – Patrick Quilter

2nd – Laguna Beach Historical Society

3rd – Laguna Beach Rotary Club

Auto-Contemporary

1st – Tim Roberts

2nd – Laguna Beach Dojo

3rd – Laguna Beach Marine Safety