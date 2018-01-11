Previous Story
Thumbs Up for Alternative Viewpoints
Posted On 11 Jan 2018
Editor,
I would love to email Jennifer (Welsh Zeiter) and tell her that her letter was amazing and right on!
My wife and I were impressed with you, having the courage to print her views that may create a problem (in this very liberal town ) for you.
We need more of this positive talk and not be in fear of those that are anti-American sheep.
Please send me Jennifer’s email address so I can show my thanks for her refreshing opinion. Thank you.
George Oliveri, Laguna Beach