Worthy of Swift’s Satire

Editor,

Regarding the letter entitled “A Differing View” in the Indy Jan. 5, 2018.

Great letter, Ms. Zeiter! After a year’s worth of all of us bickering over what’s right and what’s wrong with this country, and what’s real and what’s fake about the news (although curiously something that has never been questioned before by any clear-thinking human being), somebody has finally decided that satire might be the best way to approach this craziness.

Masterful! Your “argument” that Mr. Trump has done nothing but wondrous things, when in fact he’s pretty much destroyed every forward step our country has taken in the past 50 years by whining and denigrating and brow-beating and bullying is a tactic worthy of Jonathan Swift. You almost succeeded in convincing even the “Bircher” wing of my family that you were serious. I know, I know, I had to let them down, although not without a secret chuckle that only you and I could truly share.

Claiming that this alt right yahoo posing as our president was alright, and all the while doing so with a straight face and no typos has proved to be the best letter this year. Fabulous! Please tell me that we get to hear more from you.

Bravo.

Mace M. Morse III, Laguna Beach