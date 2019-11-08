Tommy Bahama Closes Its Doors

Share this:

Loyal patrons of Tommy Bahama in downtown Laguna Beach gathered at the restaurant on Tuesday night to bid farewell to the beloved establishment.

After rumors circulated about the restaurant closing, a statement was issued earlier this week from Tommy Bahama’s headquarters stating that the Laguna Beach location would be closed as of Nov. 6.

“In order to meet the overall goals of our business strategy, we are continually evaluating all Tommy Bahama retail and restaurant locations to ensure they are meeting the needs of our guests and performing as planned,” the statement read. “As a result, there are times when we need to make adjustments to our business.”

Sam Goldstein, owner of the Heisler building that housed Tommy Bahama for a decade, confirmed that the restaurant had a 10-year lease with options to renew. Goldstein said he had a “very good working relationship” with the company and is “sorry they are leaving.”

“We have enjoyed being part of the community and remain committed to our guests in Orange County,” the statement from corporate said. “We invite them to visit us at our recently remodeled Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar & Store at Corona Del Mar Plaza in Newport Beach, stores in Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo and Irvine, and online at tommybahama.com.”