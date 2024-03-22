Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 22

BASEBALL (6-7)

Laguna dropped another pair of non-league games, losing 10-6 at Edison on March 13 and 5-2 at Los Alamitos on March 15. Against the Chargers, an error in the first inning gave the hosts an early lead, but Laguna took a brief lead in the third inning off a sacrifice fly by Lucien Reed for a 2-1 Breakers advantage. It didn’t last as Edison piled on five runs at their next at-bat, but again, Laguna battled back in the fourth inning to tie the contest with a double by Logan Pointon and a triple by Becker Sybirski. Edison’s winning margin came in a sixth-inning rally.

At Los Al, Laguna could only earn one hit in the contest against the talented Griffins (9-3). Laguna played at home on March 20 with Fountain Valley, and league play will begin on March 29 at Marina (4-3). Other league games will be with Corona del Mar (7-5) and Newport Harbor (4-6).

Statistical Leaders through 13 games:

Batting Average: .351 Noah Neufeld

Hits: 13 – Neufeld

Doubles: 4 – Dylan Yencho

Runs scored: 7 – Lincoln Adams

RBIs: 6 – Neufeld

Innings Pitch: 32.1 – Sybirski

ERA: 1.44 – Branson Wade (24.1 innings)

Strikeouts: 34 – Sybirski

BOYS GOLF (3-3)

Laguna dropped a non-league match 236-213 to Estancia on March 19 at Mesa Verde Country Club (par 36).

Laguna’s Joshua Bellisime posted the team’s low score, a 44. Russell Franconi-Krychman was close behind, with a 45.

GIRLS LACROSSE (8-1, 0-1)

As expected, Laguna was no match for defending CIF D3 champion Huntington Beach. The Oilers defeated Laguna 17-8 at Guyer Field on March 13 in the opening Sunset League contest.

Against Martin Luther King on March 19 in a non-league game, Coach Storke reported the Breakers prevailed in a quadruple overtime thriller behind four goals, including the game-winner by Summer DiMaggio. The game seesawed back and forth, with Laguna coming back from a two-goal deficit in the second half to send the game into overtime. Aliyah Kanter played outstanding defense, and Stella Hendricks came up with key saves in the 4th quarter and overtime. Tess Smialowicz collected seven ground balls and added two goals. Ruby Samson and Zoe Tranberger rounded out the scoring with one goal apiece.

Laguna has four non-league contests before returning to Sunset League play on April 9 when they host Edison at Guyer Field.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (0-3, 4-6)

Breakers dropped a 5-0 non-league contest to S1 #2 JSerra on March 13 but came back to easily defeat Marina 4-1 on March 14 and Fountain Valley 4-1 on March 19. Laguna is currently ranked #10 in D-1, but their grueling schedule may prevent a postseason- bid by not having a .500 or better record. Strength of schedule is not a factor, and weaker teams will not play the top beach squads in non-league play.

Match #8 – vs JSerra on March 13 at Main Beach – Lost 5-0

#1 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost 0-2, 6-21, 10-21

#2 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – lost 0-2, 10-21, 10-21

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 0-2, 10-21, 5-21

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – lost 0-2, 8-21, 5-21

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – lost 0-2, 9-21, 13-21

Match # 9– vs Marina on March 14 at Main Beach – WON 4-1

#1 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost 0-2, 13-21, 21-23

#2 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – won 2-1, 21-17, 19-21, 15-2

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – won 2-0, 21-10, 21-11

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – won 2-1, 19-21, 21-15, 15-7

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – won 2-1, 21-19, 19-21, 15-8

Match #10 vs Fountain Valley on March 19 at Main Beach – WON 4-1

#1 Layla Kollock/Savannah Farris – won 2-0, 21-16, 21-10

#2 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – won 2-0, 21-17, 21-15

#3 Arielle Tavey/Hannah Miller – lost 0-2, 21-23, 19-21

#4 Elle Jumani/Zoey Bond – won 2-0, 21-12, 21-13

#5 Maddie Rootlieb /Sienna Brown – won 2-0, 22-20, 21-15

SSCIF Poll for March 18 – D1: 1 – Mira Costa, 2 – JSerra, 3 – Redondo Union, 4 – San Marcos, 5 – Santa Margarita, 6 – Huntington Beach, 7 – Los Alamitos, 8 – Edison, 9 – Newport Harbor, 10 – Laguna Beach

SWIMMING (Boys: 0-1, 0-4, Girls: 0-1, 1-3)

Newport Harbor easily defeated Laguna on March 19 in a non-league dual meet at the Laguna Community Pool. The boys were swamped 130-31 and the girls 134-23.

BOYS TENNIS (0-1, 0-7)

Laguna was narrowly beaten by Newport Harbor 10-8 in the opening Sunset Wave League match on March 19 on the Sailor’s courts. The Breaker’s doubles teams went 7-2, with the tandem of Chris Herkins/Lucas Silverman winning their sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1. Owen Britt/Sam Wong went 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, while Charlie Samuelian/Jan Cook went 2-6, 6-4, 6-1. The JV team edged the Tars in games 81/79 to win their match after going 9-9 in sets. Laguna will host Newport on April 2. Laguna lost a non-league match at Corona del Mar on March 14, winning only four of the eighteen sets.

TRACK & FIELD: Trophy Meet Another Success

Last weekend, the Laguna tradition gathered an overflow crowd and schools from Southern California and Nevada.

In the feature race, Ryan Stanley from Trabuco Hills won the Eric Hulst 3,200-meter run with a 9:05.17 mark. Holly Barker, also from the Mustangs, won the Girls 3,200 featured race with a time of 10 08.13. Website: www.trophyinvitational.com.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-1, 3-7)

Laguna continued to struggle on their serve receive and passing, losing at Edison on March 13, 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 and again at Los Alamitos on March 15, falling 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 in the opening league match. This week, the Breakers are at Marina on March 20 and will host Fountain Valley (16-2) on March 22. Next week, Laguna is at Capo Valley Christian on March 26, and host Corona del Mar on March 27 and travel to Newport Harbor on March 29.

Boys Volleyball Alumni Match

Laguna Beach High School is hosting an alumni match at Dugger Gym on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.