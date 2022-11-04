Town Crier: Week of Nov. 4

Share this:

Laguna Craft Guild show this Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will have a show on the Main Beach cobblestones this Sunday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until dusk.

Community Art Project (CAP) presents: “Natural Flow” at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

“Natural Flow” presents the relationship of elements in Nature, as viewed and interpreted through the eyes of artists Lesli Bonanni, Marianne Champlin, Adrienne Fayne, Paul Gardner, Tom Lamb and Troy Poeschl. This diverse exhibit opened Nov. 3. Other viewing times will be Saturdays from 11 to 4 p.m. at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center from November 3 to December 1, 2022. The closing reception will be Dec. 1 during First Thursdays Art Walk from 6 to 9 pm.

Bonanni works using a media mix of her own creation. Her images are of Nature with a strong atmospheric feel. Marianne Champlin frequently paints with oils en plein air, capturing the light of the scene. Adrienne Fayne expresses her love of Nature in vivid acrylic paint and a style of Expressionism. Paul Gardner’s subject is water and its movement. His rich palette and large canvases give the feeling of the water’s constant movement. Tom Lamb’s photography showcases his view of Nature looking down from the sky. Designs created by man and Nature make for unusual images. Troy Poeschl’s love and respect of Nature are apparent in his photography and works in wood. Unusual panoramic views show Nature’s grandeur and the grain or natural colour of the wood in his sculptures show Nature’s eye for detail.

CAP’s mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of Art and serve as a catalyst for Art Education. Visit www.caplaguna.org for information about ongoing or upcoming exhibits, to be on the e-mail list or to become a member and supporter of CAP. CAP is a 501(c)(3) non-profit funded by the member supporters, the Festival of Arts Foundation the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The Vote Center is Open at Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center

The Vote Center at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 4. On Nov. 5 to 9, the Vote Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Nov. 8, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Holiday Décor from Garden Cuttings with Ruben Flores on Nov. 10

Horticulture artist Ruben Flores demonstrates how to twist and tie leaves, branches, stems, and grasses into beautiful wreaths, table centerpieces and package décor on Nov. 10 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Laguna Nursery. As a bonus, all LOCA members will enjoy 10 percent off all items at Laguna Nursery Nov.10 through 13.

The event will be held at 481 N. Coast Hwy, near Myrtle St. Advance registration required. The price for guests is $20 and free to LOCA members.

Laguna Art Museum’s 10th Annual Art & Nature Festival Schedule

Nov. 4 at 6p.m. – Art & Nature 10th Anniversary Celebration + Keynote Lecture

Dr. Sylvia Earle, the National Geographic Society Explorer in Residence, will give this year’s Art & Nature Keynote Lecture at the Art & Nature 10th Anniversary Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Following the keynote lecture, the museum will reveal The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez and welcome opening night guests to experience the immersive exhibit at 7 p.m. Along with light bites and libations, the event will give guests the opportunity to get a first look at select Art & Nature exhibitions, meet the artists behind this year’s festival and to help the museum raise much-needed funds for future programs and exhibitions. LAM’s partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival, Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, will also debut during the party. More information can be found at this link.

Nov. 5 at 9:30 a.m. – Art & Nature Family Festival 2022

Art & Nature fans of all ages can join Laguna Art Museum and its partners during the Art & Nature Family Festival at the Main Beach Cobblestones and the museum from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The event will include a docent-guided tour from the Main Beach Cobblestones through Heisler Park to view Pyramidon and back to the museum. There will be fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations set up throughout the museum that explore art, climate, science, animal welfare, and environmental education. The Art & Nature Family Festival and all-day museum admission will be free. More information can be found at this link.

JUST ADDED! Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. – Art Workshop: California Marine Wildlife

As part of the 10th Annual Art & Nature Celebration, join artist Jane Lee McCracken, founder of Drawing for the Planet, as she leads a drawing workshop for all ages. Inspired by the ocean, this workshop will teach you how to draw some of your favorite marine animals while also inspiring empathy for the animals that share the planet with us. More information can be found at this link.

Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. – Panel Discussion: The Sea Around Us

Join Art & Nature featured artist, Rebeca Méndez, along with distinguished panelists Lihini Aluwihare, Elizabeth DeLoughrey, Alissa Deming, David Valentine, and moderator Rosanna Xia as they come together to explore the relationships between science, art, and the environment. With a specific focus on DDT, the panelists will discuss the multifaceted ways contaminant dumping has shaped our marine ecosystems and impacted the other organisms we share our marine systems with. The panel will also celebrate artworks that are an intersection of art and science in bringing out environmental issues and explore how they can be made more accessible. More information can be found at this link.

JUST ADDED! November 12 at 6 p.m. – Artist Spotlight: Kelly Berg

Join Curatorial Fellow Rochelle Steiner as she and Art & Nature featured artist, Kelly Berg, discuss Berg’s multi-location installation piece, Pyramidion. Sprinkled throughout Laguna Beach, the pyramids of Pyramidion vary in sizes and colors to reflect the ever-shifting nature of the landscape. The temporality of the installation parallels much of the earth’s landscapes that shift and change due to weather, geology, and the effects of climate change. More information can be found at this link.

November 13 at 10 a.m. – The Seven Ecological Regions of California

As part of the Art & Nature Celebration, join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he explores the landscapes of various regions in California and the art inspired by them. Mr. Stern will discuss what makes these regions unique and present historical paintings from each region. More information can be found at this link.

JUST ADDED! November 19 at 6 p.m. – Panel Discussion: The Art of Surf

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the classic surf film, Five Summer Stories, a panel of notable surfers will come together to discuss the film’s influence on the sport, their lives, and careers. Panelists include Jeff Booth, Hans Hagen, Ryan Hitzel, Bob McKnight, Alisa Schwarzstein, and distinguished guest, and director of Five Summer Stories, Greg MacGillivray. More information can be found at this link.