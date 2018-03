The track and field team was to travel to Irvine Friday, March 9, for a non-scoring four-team meet at Irvine High School with El Dorado and St Margaret’s also participating. Majia Shaw ran a 26.45 in the 200 for a great early time in the sprints. The annual Trophy Meet is set for March 17 and the league dual meet season begins on March 22 when Laguna hosts chief league rival Godinez.