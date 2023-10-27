Waymakers Youth Shelter Garden Gets a Facelift

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
38
From left to right: Hunter Fuentes of Compass; Patty Truman and Kendall Clark of Berkshire Hathaway; Cherese Denny of Coldwell Banker; Shawna Sundstrom of Nextus Lending; Paulo Prietto of Compass; Karen Sanchez of Pacific Sotheby’s; Candy Babcock of First Am. Natural Hazard Disc.; Dave Eurton of Western Park Capital; Tracy Lineback of Berkshire Hathaway and Brendy Michael of Compass bring the Waymakers Youth Shelter garden back to life. Photo/Bobbie Jordan

With gloves, shovels and clippers in hand, Laguna Board of Realtors (LBOR) volunteers recently donated their time, muscle and gardening skills to help transform the yard at the Waymakers Youth Shelter. The gardening revitalization project was a collaborative effort from the volunteers of LBOR membership and their community outreach committee. Standard Design Group Nurseries, a new nursery in Laguna, donated flowers and drought-tolerant plants. Also, succulents were donated by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Patty Truman and Western Park Capital affiliate Dave Eurton.

Kendall Clark from Berkshire Hathaway and Dave Moon with Standard Design Group Nurseries tend to the Waymakers garden. Photo/Bobbie Jordan

“We are so pleased to have this work done. We have never had the resources to tackle this garden,” Waymakers volunteer Chelsea Burch said.

Waymakers Youth Shelter is a nonprofit resource building safer communities by helping people find their way. Whether redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts or empowering victims of violence, Waymakers clears the path so clients can advance beyond crisis.

Share this:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here