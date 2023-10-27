Waymakers Youth Shelter Garden Gets a Facelift

With gloves, shovels and clippers in hand, Laguna Board of Realtors (LBOR) volunteers recently donated their time, muscle and gardening skills to help transform the yard at the Waymakers Youth Shelter. The gardening revitalization project was a collaborative effort from the volunteers of LBOR membership and their community outreach committee. Standard Design Group Nurseries, a new nursery in Laguna, donated flowers and drought-tolerant plants. Also, succulents were donated by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Patty Truman and Western Park Capital affiliate Dave Eurton.

“We are so pleased to have this work done. We have never had the resources to tackle this garden,” Waymakers volunteer Chelsea Burch said.

Waymakers Youth Shelter is a nonprofit resource building safer communities by helping people find their way. Whether redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts or empowering victims of violence, Waymakers clears the path so clients can advance beyond crisis.