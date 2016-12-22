Author Offers Corrections

Editor,

Regarding the Independent’s article (From Troubled Parcel, Emerges New Open Space) on the City’s alleged purchase of Mr. Song’s property at 1199 Lewellyn Drive, please correct one major error.

The article’s statement that the property is now “publicly owned land” is not only incorrect, but only serves to encourage trespassing on private property.

The City Manager’s assertion that the purchase will resolve “potential legal disputes” and “potential claims” also deserves correction.

There is nothing “potential” about Mr. Song’s claims and his suit against the City, they are real and actual. Mr. Song has sued the City, and his suit remains active in Superior Court, with trial set for March 13.

James M. Lawson, AICP