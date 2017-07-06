Quantcast
Critic of Village Laguna Criticized in Equal Measure

Posted On 06 Jul 2017
Editor,

I was appalled that the Indy would publish such a blatantly false and mean spirited piece of journalism as Michael Ray’s article (Letters, “The Hot Blond,” June 29) in your paper last week.  It was full of false information about Village Laguna, an organization that has worked for over 45 years to preserve the historic integrity of Laguna and to not have it destroyed by those “who know the price of everything and the value of nothing.”  I might expect nothing less from a real estate investor and developer but I do expect more from the publisher of this paper.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach
The author is president of Village Laguna.

