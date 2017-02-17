Digging In Against Entrance Makeover

Editor,

I am so glad the assistant manager at Verizon is “getting his way”. $7.1 million of my tax dollars are going to be spent on a new village entrance which many, if not most, Lagunans do not want. And Mr. Piggott won’t have to look at a chain link fence – the horror.

I live in town, own a home, pay truckloads of tax and have my ocean view diminished daily by neighbors’ trees. Yet in a middle-finger salute to the home owners here, City Council does nothing to abate view-blocking trees, which erode our home values, utility poles remain above ground giving a serene turn-of-the-century slum feel to most of Laguna, and streets are crumbling beneath us. All the while businesses and tourist dollars get coddled.

Personally, I don’t give two steamy fertilizers what a Verizon assistant manager or a tourist’s first impression of Laguna is; my impression, me, the local, tax paying resident is that it’s already too crowded and our pleasant communal lifestyle is being bartered away to fill your coffers.

$7 million would go a long way to restoring views around town or undergrounding utility poles. Look at pictures of Laguna 100 years ago. The tallest plant was probably six feet high. We have ruined the pristine coastal hills with non-native trees and landscaping, not to mention stealing views from their rightful owners.

Because of poorly-executed, short-sighted ideas, commuters now spend countless hours in canyon traffic behind LCAD’s moronic pedestrian light so that SJWs can wake up at noon and work in pastels. I shudder to think of the product of your committees and consultants when it comes to the village entrance.

The entrance to Laguna has always been what it is. There is no reason or need to change it. It works fine. Your addiction to spending frightens me. Step away from the checkbook. Leave it alone.

Michael Rybah, Laguna Beach