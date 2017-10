Breakers defeated Calvary Chapel 216-258 on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Ben Browns to virtually clinch their final Orange Coast League title. Laguna scores were BellaRose Robinson, 38; Kenya Ripley-Dunlap, 40; Kennedy Roller, 44; Claire Smithers, 45; Abby Bekken, 49. Breakers had previously won the team league titles in 2007, ‘08, ‘10, ‘13, ‘14, and 2015.