Public Trail Requires Renewed Pressure

Editor,

The long-envisioned trail from South Laguna to the picturesque Woods Canyon has become a distant memory, it seems. Mark Christy, and lead partner at the Ranch at Laguna Beach, increased the number of rooms from 64 to 97 at the vintage hotel, yet he will not provide comment on a public trail that would create a much-needed access point from South Laguna to Woods Canyon (per “Rebirth of Reimagined Ranch,” Jan. 6 edition).

Christy’s “faux offer” to create a trail down a steep embankment across parcels that he doesn’t own does not appear to have been a genuine solution; rather his brilliant way of postponing and ultimately getting away with not putting in a trail.

I’m still in disbelief that our planners in Laguna Beach, an environmentally focused outdoor community, allowed this to happen. While the Ranch is already approved, we need to keep our planners and Christy accountable by demanding a feasible, public trail.

David Fabian, Laguna Beach