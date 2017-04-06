Step Up and Serve

The City Council is accepting applications for additional members to many of its advisory committees, including those overseeing emergency disaster preparedness, housing and human services, personnel, planning and arts.

Arts Commission members are compensated $125 a month and meet two Mondays a month at 5:30 p.m.

The emergency committee has five openings and meets one Monday a month.

There are six terms open on the Housing and Human Services Committee, which meets the first Wednesday of the month.

Two seats are open on the Planning Commission, which meets twice a month. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering and or real estate would be an asset.

The Personnel Board hears appeals of disciplinary action and has three openings.

Residents interested in serving should obtain an application from the city clerk’s office or on-line from the city’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net and file by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Questions may be directed to the city clerk at 497-0705.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 during the regular meeting of the City Council.