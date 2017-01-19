Tennis Classes Start

All Court Tennis is offering youth and adult lessons, which both begin this week.

Team tennis fields teams in the 10 to 14 age divisions.

Coach Julie Heussenstamm welcomes new players and urges them to sign up and arrange for a player evaluation. She is happy to help players find the appropriate class level.

Adult beginner classes start serving on the LBHS courts at 6 p.m. Thursdays, while advanced classes are Tuesdays and cardio workouts Monday, both at 7:30 p.m.

Register through the city’s recreation department. Reached Heussenstamm by text at 949 933-4850 or [email protected]