Thanks for Not Teaching

Editor,

Thanks, James Utt, for not returning to teaching and recognizing that your liberal bias would seep into any classroom you enter. We already have a liberal invasion in our colleges, where professors stray far off course syllabi to indoctrinate young minds with extreme bias masquerading as education.

In the early 1980’s, I successfully appealed an “F” on my final, refuting my UC Santa Barbara professor’s liberal view of rehabilitation of all criminals, my first taste of liberal bias. It reeked then, but nothing like the liberal affront facing students today. Something is seriously wrong with our education system when teachers like Orange Coast Community College’s Olga Cox are permitted to isolate and shame conservative minded students, and declare a U.S. president’s election an act of terrorism.

In Santa Cruz, a teacher assigned seven books in an English literature course, all about black rights and the black lives matter movement. Maybe appropriate for black studies, but not English literature. The objecting student was told to either drop the class or leave the school. In Florida, a student opposed a teacher in class after she exalted Islamic extremism and said Jesus’ crucifixion was a hoax and his disciples did not believe in God. She gave the straight “A” student an “F,” and had him suspended, claiming she felt threatened by the opposition to her teachings. That teacher also filed a false police report against the student. Last week, a Cal State Fresno teacher tweeted at #TheResistance that President Trump should be hung, encouraged assassination, and called for the execution of two Republicans for each immigrant deported. There is something seriously wrong with our education system when teachers like these are permitted in our children’s classrooms.

So I’m glad you’re not teaching, because we already have too many teachers who cannot differentiate the course subject from their political beliefs. For the first time in years, there is hope that the downward spiral of this country will be up righted, and that the flow of extreme liberal bias that has been allowed to seep into our education system and indoctrinate our youth will cease. Children should be taught to think critically, and not simply become indoctrinated followers. If they develop that skill, they will be able to identify bias from fact, and intelligent thought from political rants masquerading as education. Unfortunately, it is likely too late to save California. It’s already being taxed to death by our governor and legislature.

Jennifer Welsh-Zeiter, Laguna Beach