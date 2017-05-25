Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Utt Nails It

Posted On 25 May 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Editor,

Regarding your article “Furry Hats and Sculpture Trios,” May 12, “I loved it!

You hit the nail on the head on so many things.

However, you missed the boat in not mentioning the entrance to Main Beach from the north on the Coast Highway, the dullest building in town. Starbucks! This should be a big welcome to Laguna, instead you are greeted by the neutral, non-descript building. Ugh.

I was so excited last year when they were remodeling, but was shocked they neglected the exterior. No vivid paint, not even a mural. We are a happening village, not dull and boring! Keep up the interesting writing.

Best,

Arlene Bernholtz, Laguna Beach

 

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.