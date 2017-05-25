Utt Nails It

Editor,

Regarding your article “Furry Hats and Sculpture Trios,” May 12, “I loved it!

You hit the nail on the head on so many things.

However, you missed the boat in not mentioning the entrance to Main Beach from the north on the Coast Highway, the dullest building in town. Starbucks! This should be a big welcome to Laguna, instead you are greeted by the neutral, non-descript building. Ugh.

I was so excited last year when they were remodeling, but was shocked they neglected the exterior. No vivid paint, not even a mural. We are a happening village, not dull and boring! Keep up the interesting writing.

Best,

Arlene Bernholtz, Laguna Beach