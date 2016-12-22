Voice Will Linger When Marchers are Gone

Editor:

Numbers don’t lie. I am a lifelong Democrat who wishes Hillary Clinton had won the election last month. But she didn’t. Monday’s electoral college vote sealed the deal for Donald Trump. He will become America’s 45th president on January 20, 2017. I’m not going to protest in the streets like many of my Laguna friends intend to do the day after the Trump inauguration. Instead, I will remain at my desk, writing what I consider to be thoughtful responses to the new president’s initiatives. For me, it’s the best way my voice can be heard long after the marchers return home next month.

Denny Freudenreich, Laguna Beach