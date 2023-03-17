AAUW’s 34th Annual Literary Luncheon Raises More Than $20,000

From left, authors Maggie Shipstead, Jennifer Coburn, pen and ink illustrator Katie Slattery and author Dori Jones Yang enjoy brunch during the AAUW’s 34th Annual Literary Luncheon held on March 11 at the Surf and Sand Resort. The event and silent auction raised more than $20,000 for the advancement of education for women and girls. The Laguna Beach branch of the American Association of University Women supports the El Morro Elementary School Learning Club, offers scholarships to girls graduating from LCAD and LBHS, as well as for Thurston Middle School eighth graders to attend STEM summer camps on college campuses. AAUW also offers grants for college women at LCAD to attend the National Conference of College Women Student Leaders. Photo/Clara Beard

