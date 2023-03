Laguna Beach kids help plant a coast live oak tree at Moulton Meadows Park during the sixth Annual Arbor Day Celebration on March 9. Mayor Bob Whalen and councilmember Mark Orgill stand in the background while city arborist Matthew Barker (in white hat) directs the work. The annual event featured live music, plant giveaways, composting demonstrations activities for kids and community gardening group vendors. Photo/Ann Christoph

Share this: