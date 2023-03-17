Local Stars Celebrate Lagunatics’ Opening Night

Former Laguna Beach mayor Paul Freeman, founding No Square and Lagunatics board member Sande St. John, author Randy Kraft, retired LB Indy editor Andrea Adelson, retired LA Times reporter, Scott Reckard and No Square Theatre President Connie Burlin celebrate 30 years of Lagunatics’ opening night at the Festival Forum Theatre on March 10, despite the pouring rain. There’s still time to enjoy “30 Years of Yucks,” a show written by Bree Burgess Rosen, Chris Quilter, Bridget English, Rebecca Lyles and Paul Nygro. Tickets are available by visiting nosquare.org. Photo/Sande St. John

