Benefit Concert for Cultural Arts Center

Guitar virtuoso Eric Henderson will perform two concerts at BC Space on Saturday, Sept. 7, to help raise funds for the final transformation of the space at 235 Forest Avenue into the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Henderson’s two sets (6-7:45 p.m. and 8:15-10 p.m.) will include Spanish classical pieces, rock covers and original compositions. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets, $30 for one show or $50 for both, can be obtained from Rick Conkey. Call 949-573-8624 or 949-652-2787, or email [email protected] RSVP.

Playhouse Announces Second Show of the Season

“Yoga Play” is the story of a yoga apparel giant, Jojomon, that is hit with a terrible scandal that sends them into freefall. Desperate to recover their earnings and reputation, newly hired chief executive, Joan, stakes everything on an unlikely plan. “Yoga Play” lovingly and hysterically highlights the intersection between spirituality, commerce and comedy.

The show, written by Dipika Guha and directed by Bill English begins previews on Wednesday, Sept. 25, opens on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m., and runs through Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive. Tickets range from $45-$65 and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787.