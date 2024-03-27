Business of the Week: Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center

Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center:

A Haven for Pet Health

In August 2023 a transformative journey in veterinary care began. Dr. Mathew Cohen DVM MS CVA and Dr. Roxanne Kruger, a dynamic husband and wife duo, took the helm of Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, propelling it to new heights of excellence and compassion.

Theirs is a story of dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to pet wellness. Mathew, a UC Davis graduate with a Master’s in Animal Biology, brings a wealth of experience in holistic veterinary practices and environmental sustainability. His collaborative work with renowned expert Temple Grandin underscores his passion for animal welfare. Certified in Veterinary Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine, Mathew integrates Eastern and Western medicine to ensure optimal care for furry companions.

Complementing Mathew’s expertise is Roxanne, a native of Southern California and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences. With a background in emergency medicine, Roxanne’s focus on patient care and client experience is unparalleled. Together, they expanded services to include urgent care and emergency services, embodying their shared vision for comprehensive pet care.

Beyond their professional roles, Mathew and Roxanne are deeply involved in the community, supporting organizations like the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats and Unconditional Rescue. At Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, pets receive top-notch care from in-house specialists, ensuring their well-being at every step.

The hospital boasts state-of-the-art CO2 surgical laser technology, minimizing risks and promoting faster recovery for pets. With walk-ins and same-day appointments available, they cater to the needs of the community six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

From routine check-ups to surgery and specialized care to holistic care, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center offers a wide range of services to keep pets healthy and happy. Whether it’s a wagging tail or a comforting purr, Mathew and Roxanne are dedicated to ensuring every pet receives the exceptional care they deserve.

Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center

1855 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach

(949) 464-1000 • LagunaBeachVet.com