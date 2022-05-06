Community concert band to showcase western-themed concert

The Laguna Community Concert Band opens its 22nd season at The Artists Theatre at 2 p.m. on May 15 at 2 p.m. with a concert of cowboy classics.

“Back in the Saddle Again,” covers songs from film and television theme songs like “The Lone Ranger,” “Rawhide,” “The Good, The Bad, and

The Ugly,” and “How the West Was Won” to popular music like “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “The Tennessee Waltz,” and “Happy Trails to You.” Featured vocalists Samantha Morrice and Gary Greene will join band EMCEE Lisa Morrice to sing a medley of songs from Oklahoma.

The Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Ave. Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free.

“Part of our goal is to bring music to the people,” band co-conductor Mark Lowery said in a press release. “Especially now, many plays, concerts, and events remain financially out of reach for so many. These free performances bring the power and joy of live music to everyone in the community.”

For the latest news about the band and its future concerts, please visit lagunaconcertband.com.