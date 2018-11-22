Crystal Cove to Host Annual Festival, Tree Lighting

Share this:

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for the 22nd annual holiday winter family festival and tree lighting to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1. Expect a bazaar featuring handcrafted items by local residents and artists, a grand entrance by Santa at 4 p.m., and at dusk, the tree lighting. The historic district’s seaside cottages will reflect the style of the 30s, 40s and 50s with a display of magical lights, vintage decorations and giant candy canes. Strolling carolers, hot chocolate, apple cider and photo opps round out this day of family fun.

“We want to give thanks to our many members, supporters and the local community for making our mission possible here at Crystal Cove State Park,” said Alix Dunn, conservancy president and chief executive officer.

Guests are encouraged to wear their holiday sweaters and festive wear. Parking is at the Los Trancos parking lot on the inland side of the Coast Highway, or at the Pelican Point lots north of the historic district lot for $5 per hour or $15 for the entire day. The Beachcomber shuttle bus will be available from the Los Trancos parking lot for $1.50 each way. Additional shuttle service will also be available from the Pelican Point parking lots. Carpooling or car services are recommended. All proceeds benefit Crystal Cove Conservancy and their mission of preservation, conservation and education.