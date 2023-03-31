Susi Q’s Evening with an Author a Sold-Out Success

The Susi Q’s inaugural “Evening with an Author,” featuring acclaimed novelist Susan Straight, held on March 29, was a resounding success. The sold-out crowd, 90 attendees of all ages, enjoyed snacks and wine, followed by a lively, laughter-filled conversation between moderator Marrie Stone and Straight, whose novels brim with characters who inhabit what the author calls “overlooked California.”

Executive director Nadia Babayi said she was thrilled about the positive reaction to this, the first in a series, and she thanked the team at the Susi Q, as well as moderator Marrie Stone, for putting together such a marvelous evening.