Susi Q’s Evening with an Author a Sold-Out Success

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
66
Novelist Susan Straight with event moderator Marrie Stone. Photo/Jeff Rovner

The Susi Q’s inaugural “Evening with an Author,” featuring acclaimed novelist Susan Straight, held on March 29, was a resounding success. The sold-out crowd, 90 attendees of all ages, enjoyed snacks and wine, followed by a lively, laughter-filled conversation between moderator Marrie Stone and Straight, whose novels brim with characters who inhabit what the author calls “overlooked California.”

Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers, Marrie Stone, moderator, Susan Straight, novelist, Lynette Brasfield, author/Susi Q writing teacher, Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q, Christine Brewer, program and events manager, Jo Ann Ekblad, program and marketing director at Susi Q’s inaugural “Evening with an Author” event. Photo/Jeff Rovner

Executive director Nadia Babayi said she was thrilled about the positive reaction to this, the first in a series, and she thanked the team at the Susi Q, as well as moderator Marrie Stone, for putting together such a marvelous evening.

