High School Sports Update

Laguna Girls Take First in Sunset Wave League

Girls Tennis (10-10, 5-1 – League Champs)

Breakers captured their 14th consecutive league title on Oct. 18 with a 10-8 win over Edison on the Chargers’ courts. As expected, the Breakers’ top two singles players, Ella Pachl and Sarah MacCallum, swept their singles matches while #3 Ainsley Beresford defeated the Chargers #3 player 6-2. Doubles was the key as Vanessa Gee and Megan Mindte won twice, while #2 team Hana Berri and Camille Deckey won once. Breakers led 7-5 into the final round clinching the win on the singles sweep.

On Monday, the Breakers’ 126 league match win streak was snapped in a 10-8 loss to Huntington Beach on Laguna’s courts as the doubles teams failed to win a set after taking four of nine the first time they met back on Oct. 11. Laguna finished the regular season 12-12 overall, but all alone in first place for the Sunset Wave League at 5-1. Huntington Beach finished second at 4-2, 12-6 overall while Edison was third, Marina fourth.

League individuals were held this past week at Huntington Beach and SSCIF team playoff brackets will be released on Oct. 29. Breakers are in D3.

Cross Country

Breaker squads are in the Sunset Conference League Finals on Friday, Oct. 26, at Central Park in Huntington Beach. The boys are expected to dominate the other seven conference schools for the top overall program as well as the Sunset Wave League title. The girls should easily win the Sunset Wave League and will be battling Fountain Valley for the overall title. Conference schools are Corona del Mar, Edison, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Los Alamitos, Fountain Valley and Marina. Four teams make up each league, Sunset Surf and Sunset Wave.

Looking ahead: Southern Section prelims are Nov. 10 in Riverside, finals are Nov. 17. Top seven teams in each of the five enrollment divisions advance to the State Finals in Fresno on Nov. 24.

Girls Golf (4-13, 0-6)

Sarah Hollinshead advanced to Sunset Wave league finals on Oct. 17 at Mesa Linda CC but didn’t finish in the top four for CIF. Maya Vidas (So) missed league finals by one shot while Claire Smithers (Sr) missed by two.

Girls Volleyball (16-12, 5-1 – League Champs)

Breakers seeded #2 in D3 Playoffs

Breakers advanced to the quarterfinals for the 40th time with a pair of playoff wins in the Southern Section Division D3. On Thursday, Oct. 18, the Breakers defeated a tough Murrieta Mesa squad 22-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21. Set won the Breakers were up 21-18 before miscues gave up six straight points. Breakers led most of the remaining sets nearly wire to wire to defeat the Rams for the second year in a row. Piper Naess was kill leader with 20 followed by Cambria Hall with 17 and Gretchen Webb with 9. Sophie Reavis and Ella Tyus each had three block assists, Hall and Halle Carballo led in digs with 22 each while Soren Patchell dished out 29 assists and 13 digs.

On Saturday, they traveled to Citrus Belt League co-champion Redlands East Valley (20-7) playing the early evening contest in their cavernous gym before a small crowed of locals and a good contingent of Laguna fans.

Breakers trailed most of the first set and were down 21-18 before scoring four straight points to take a 22-21 lead. Tied at 23, Laguna won on a classic Carballo serve receive to Soren Patchell and a strong Cambria Hall cross court kill. The set point was scored on a long rally with a Jackie Strawn/Ella Tyus block ending the game. In set 2, Breakers blew a 19-14 lead and trailed 24-23 scoring the final three points to steal the win with the last point coming off a Soren Patchell ace. Breakers led big for most of the final set to escape Redlands 25-20. Piper Naess led the evening with 17 kills, 3 aces and 15 digs; Cambria Hall had 12 kills and 13 digs, Gretchen Webb added 8 kills. Sohpie Reavis and Ella Tyus were once again the top blockers.

Breakers Sweep Bishop Alemany

Ella Tyus power service ace rocketed across the Warrior court for the final point as Laguna (17-12) completed the sweep of Bishop Alemany (25-7) on Wednesday night at Dugger Gym to lift the Breakers to the CIF Semifinals for the 28th time in 47 years of playoffs. Breakers won 23-20, 25-18, 25-21 recording 13 service aces to help secure the win. Laguna will face Cypress at their gym (405 to Valley View) on Saturday at 6 p.m. to a chance to advance to the CIF finals on Nov. 3 at most likely at Cerritos College – exact site/time won’t be confirmed until after Saturday. Against Alemany, Cambria Hall was kill leader with 11 followed by Piper Naess with 10 and Ella Tyus with 5. Jackie Strawn, Cambria Hall and Ella Tyus each had had four aces while Hall led in digs with 17.

Boys Sand Volleyball (4-2)

Tuesday, Oct. 23: Laguna Beach 6.5, Edison 0 (quarterfinals)

#1 Ayrton Garcia & George Knapp won 21-19, 25-27, 15-9

Andrew Reavis & Enzo Sadler won 21-5, 21-11

Tanner Mauro & George Knapp won 21-16, 21-19

Charlie Pillsbury & Booker Frith won 21-8, 21-9

Gaal Shonefeld & Josh Meiswinkle won 21-8, 21-15

4-Man team: Garcia, Sadler, Reavis & Bianchi won 28-23

Breakers were seeded third and face #2 Newport in the semifinals on Oct. 30. Finals on the Newport Courts on Thursday, Nov. 1.