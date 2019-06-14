Share this:

Transforming the ‘Space’

A fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 5-8 p.m. to finance the final improvements necessary to transform the BC Space Gallery into the BC Cultural Arts Center. Jason Feddy will perform, and guests can also enjoy an open bar and silent auction. Tickets for the event at Moss Point (161 Moss Street) are $50. RSVP to [email protected] or call 949-573-8624 for more information or to donate to the silent auction.

Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield founded BC Space Gallery in 1973. Chamberlain, a photographer, environmental activist and installation artist, along with Burchfield, are known for making the “Laguna Canyon Project: The Continuous Document,” which recorded changes in the canyon from 1980 to 2010. A crucial phase of the project was the outdoor installation, “The Tell” photographic mural, which in 1989 became the site of a demonstration that helped prevent development of housing in the canyon, making possible the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. The partners are also known for “The Legacy Project,” which documented the transition of El Toro Marine Corps Air station into The Great Park.

Chamberlain, who passed away last year, had a vision for the 2,400-square-foot space to become more than an art gallery or music venue. He wanted it to be a place where residents and visitors could reflect on Laguna’s history and also preview film screenings, take classes, and attend dance performances, poetry readings and artists’ talks.

A GoFundMe page for the project has raised just over $4,000 of a $35,000 goal. Those unable to attend the fundraiser can contribute on the page at several levels: Fan-$50, Local-$100, “Artivist”-$200, and Performer’s Patron- $500. Contributors can also buy a brick (engraved with their name and displayed in the space) for $1,000. Arts underwriters will have their brand tastefully displayed in the space for $5,000.

BC Space is located at 235 Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach.

Summer Concert Honors Memorable Locals

The Black Tongued Bells will perform a Summer Solstice concert in memory of Mark Chamberlain and John Gardiner from 8-10 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at BC Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m. RSVP to [email protected] or call 949-573-8624. Costumes and Druids welcome.

LCAD Gallery Hosts Alumni Exhibition

The 2019 Alumni Exhibition, showcasing original works in an array of mediums created by alumni from all of LCAD’s graduate and undergraduate majors, will run through June 30 at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Avenue. Curated by Julie Butler and Brian Heggie, the show represents 58 years of LCAD alumni, the lifelong relationships they’ve built, and celebrates their many artistic successes.

‘Gypsy’ Pays Homage to Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac

From June 20-23, the Laguna Playhouse will present five performances of “Gypsy, Celebrating the Music of Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac.” Enjoy hits like “Landslide,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Rihannon,” “Lies,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

Performances are Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23, at 1 p.m. at the playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

Rikki Lee Wilson’s performance as Stevie Nicks is enhanced by the backing vocals of Deanna Carroll and Terry Pavia. Kyle Wilson fills the role of a Stevie Nicks guitarist, and authentic synth textures and keyboard parts are executed by Sid Cherry. Adam Tese plays saxophone and an array of percussion instruments throughout the show. Anthony Lombardo’s bass playing and the drumming and vocals of Steve Stewart complete the eight piece line-up.

Tickets range from $56-$71 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787.

Local Artist Installs New Work in Commerce

Sculptor Jon Seeman has just installed his 39th outdoor work at the new Los Angeles Child Support Services building in the city of Commerce. Seeman He is a fourth generation Lagunan and is descended from one of four families of artists who settled in Laguna Beach in the 1880s.