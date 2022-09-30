Laguna Beach Fallen Officers Honored at Annual Ceremony

Laguna Beach Police Department honored two officers who died in the line of duty as part of Laguna Beach’s annual Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 21.

The ceremony observed the lives of Laguna Beach Police officers Gordon French, who died in 1953 after attempting to apprehend an escaped prisoner, and Jon Coutchie, who was hit while riding his motorcycle in 2013.

The annual Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony was held near the Laguna Beach Police Department. All photos/City of Laguna Beach