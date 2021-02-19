Laguna Beach Republics to host virtual discussion with Brian Maryott

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Republicans will hold their February virtual meeting via Zoom on Feb. 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 pm.

Emil Monda, president of the LBGOP invites all Republicans, Independents and Libertarians to attend the Zoom event with Brian Maryott, a two-time Congressional candidate.

He will discuss the Trump impeachment, efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, and his experience running for the House of Representatives. Brian got more votes than his opponent in the Orange County section of the 49th Congressional District and will be running again in 2022. Last year, he completed a four-year term on the San Juan Capistrano City Council. He will take questions from the callers as time permits.

Those interested in joining should email [email protected] for the link.