Laguna Live! announces June line-up

Beth’s Tuesdays returns at 7 p.m. on June 7 at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. The monthly singer/songwriter showcase will feature Jason Feddy and Steve Wood. Tickets are $10 in advance; $15 at the door.

Live! at the Museum will kick off at 7 p.m on June 9 at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Dr. Award-winning violinist YuEun Kim will be featured in this month’s chamber music concert. Kim has played as a soloist with the USC Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Virtuosi Orchestra, Long Beach Symphony, and more. The show is free to members of Laguna Live! or the Art Museum; $14 non-members.

For information on upcoming shows and membership, visit lagunabeachlive.org.