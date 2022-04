Acclaimed jazz and blues songstress Mel Collins and renowned saxophonist Rickey Woodard will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 6 at seven degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Doors at 5 p.m. for beverages and pre-paid appetizers. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

For tickets and more details visit lagunalive.org or call 949-715-9713.