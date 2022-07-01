Laguna Sports Update: July 1, 2022

Frank Aronoff
Incoming sophomore Kara Carver scored four goals at the recent U.S. Water Polo Club Nationals leading SET 16’s to the title. Photo courtesy of Laguna Beach Athletics

SUMMER  UPDATES

Boys Water Polo – Summer camp began on June 27 and runs to July 15.

Girls Water Polo – Breaker players were involved in the U.S. Club Championships held June 24 to 26 at various Southern California sites. The SET 18 Black with many Laguna seniors defeated SoCal Black 9-7 for the 18’s title. The SET 16 Black squad with Laguna incoming sophomores and juniors defeated the 805 team (Santa Barbara) also by 9-7 for their age group title. Sophomore Kara Carver scored four goals in that contest for SET 16’s.

Santa Margarita Summer League Scores:

June 20: Laguna Beach beat Mater Dei 15-6.

June 27: Laguna Beach beat Carlsbad 17-8 with 11 different players scoring. The top scorers were Lauren Short – 3, Emmy Hensley – 3, Ava Knepper – 2, and Charlotte Riches – 2.

Breakers also beat Orange Lutheran 10-7 with seven different scorers led by Riches with three and Emmy Hensley with two. A highlight was goalkeeper Lauren Schneider scoring a full court shot to end the first half.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!

Have a Breakers summer high school sports note? Email Frank at [email protected]

