Laguna Sports Update: July 1, 2022

SUMMER UPDATES

Boys Water Polo – Summer camp began on June 27 and runs to July 15.

Girls Water Polo – Breaker players were involved in the U.S. Club Championships held June 24 to 26 at various Southern California sites. The SET 18 Black with many Laguna seniors defeated SoCal Black 9-7 for the 18’s title. The SET 16 Black squad with Laguna incoming sophomores and juniors defeated the 805 team (Santa Barbara) also by 9-7 for their age group title. Sophomore Kara Carver scored four goals in that contest for SET 16’s.

Santa Margarita Summer League Scores:

June 20: Laguna Beach beat Mater Dei 15-6.

June 27: Laguna Beach beat Carlsbad 17-8 with 11 different players scoring. The top scorers were Lauren Short – 3, Emmy Hensley – 3, Ava Knepper – 2, and Charlotte Riches – 2.

Breakers also beat Orange Lutheran 10-7 with seven different scorers led by Riches with three and Emmy Hensley with two. A highlight was goalkeeper Lauren Schneider scoring a full court shot to end the first half.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules?

Go to the department website at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first for all levels!

Have a Breakers summer high school sports note? Email Frank at [email protected]