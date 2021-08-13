Letter: School Board Should Gather with Community Not Consultants

Laguna Beach Unified School District Bylaw 9000 is a binding rule under CA Ed. Code Sec. 35010(b), providing that the School Board:

“…has been elected by the community to provide leadership…[and] shall ensure the District is responsive to values, beliefs, and priorities of the community…adhering to standards of responsible governance…in order to build support within the local community.”

Instead of following rules it imposes on others in the school community, the School Board once again has delegated its authority to sustain community values to a superintendent who like the board itself increasingly has become only selectively accessible and more secretive than the law requires or even allows.

If the Board majority and Superintendent wanted to determine whether community values require history of racism or future of racial justice to be the focus of more pronounced academic inquiry or socialization, there should have been open school meetings to hear from parents, teachers, students, administrators and the Board itself.

Instead, a secret committee with undisclosed membership was appointed by the Superintendent, and over a quarter-million education dollars were spent on a consulting business to enable the Board to impose a theory of racism the majority of the Board embraced before the consultant was hired.

Our superintendent and top-heavy senior staff are paid almost double many senior school staff who operate school systems 10 ten times larger. Including nearby schools that spend half as much as LBUSD per student, and get better academic results, especially in math and science.

The current assistant superintendent for human resources once told me paying staff more attracts families that want well-funded schools, and that keeps Laguna Beach property values high. Now he is the beneficiary of that political calculation, and I’m sure he is right as to parents who value the Laguna lifestyle brand over demonstrably enhanced academic opportunity and achievement in nearby schools.

Our teachers too often are jerked around by academic and social experimentation under senior staff and consultants who’ve lost touch with kids in the classroom. So, parents end up hiring tutors on core academics while the Board and its surrogates experiment.

Remember the “Math Pathways” fiasco? Now it’s racial culture war without input from a diversity of the school community, including teachers and parents. Instead, consultants spoon feed race theory to Board and senior staff who wouldn’t know validated race equity or race justice curriculum if it bit them.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach