Letter: Reflecting on a Year of COVID-19

Now that we are one year into the pandemic, newspapers across the nation have begun asking readers to submit their reflections of the last 12 months. Here’s my story.

I began seeing a very nice woman in November 2019. In February, I asked her if she wanted to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 in Paris. News of the pandemic was just beginning to emerge then, so she replied “maybe.” While I didn’t rush out and make reservations, I was satisfied with her response.

A month later, my friend received great news. Her daughter, who lives in New York City, was pregnant. Not only that, she wanted her mom to move east. The increasingly troubling COVID-19 reports we were hearing, coupled with the news about the baby, swamped our relationship (including any idea of going to France). Even though I haven’t seen my friend in almost a year, I’m happy she’s a grandmother now, and that I managed to quietly celebrate New Year’s Eve here in town.

Because I have had my two COVID-19 shots, I’m beginning to think it’s time to start making plans to be in Paris at the end of 2021.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

