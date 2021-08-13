Letter: Regarding Trolley Serving North Laguna Residents

I recently contacted Michael Litschi regarding trolley stops that serve residents of north Laguna. The elimination of the trolley stop at the northern terminus of Cliff Drive and Coast Highway due to construction has relocated the next available boarding area nearly three blocks south to the corner of Marine Drive and Chiquita. It would have eased the problem if the stop had been moved to the bottom of Cliff where it meets Circle Drive. There is minimal traffic entering and existing Circle Drive, primarily residents, and there is a bench located there as well.

My other concern is the location of current stops on the land-side of Coast Highway. The last pick up are heading north on Coast Highway is located in front of Coast Pet Supply before you reach Wave Street. There are red curb no parking spaces at the corners of Fairview, La Brea, and Chiquita streets before reaching the turnaround at the traffic light at Cliff Drive and Coast Highway. A stop at Chiquita might pose a problem for a trolley moving to the theft lane for a turning going south, the other two possibilities at La Brea and Fairview would make it possible to better serve north Laguna residents.

I sincerely hope that the city will examine the current trolley route and consider options that better serve residents of north Laguna.

James Harrod, Laguna Beach