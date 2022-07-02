Letter: Sawdust Festival Board Treats Local Artist Unfairly

My wife Kimberly and I serve Laguna in many ways: schools, scouting, dance, soccer, the canyon, ocean, and more. My mom, Beth Leeds, is a Laguna legend for over 70 years and recently honored among Orange County Register’s 125 Most Influential People of 2021.

Mom needs support now.

Here are ways Mom has helped “Save Laguna”: Stop-sign at Beach and Cliff (she was 8!); Laguna lifeguard tower; Captain’s House & Royal Thai Cuisine buildings moved instead of demolished; stop RV parking lot at basketball courts; stop offshore oil-drilling between Catalina, Laguna and Newport; Save Laguna Canyon from 3,200-home development; a founder of Laguna Canyon Conservancy; thought up and helped organize “Walk to Save Laguna Canyon”; lobbied U.S. Dept. of Energy and EPA in Washington, D.C., with US National Energy Policy she wrote. Without Mom, many treasures would be gone.

She dreams of airbrushing at the Sawdust and eke out a modest living.

Mom applied for 2022 Sawdust Festival and got Booth Lottery #153. Later the board vice president requested documentation and a residency affidavit from an active Sawdust member, which she submitted.

Mom’s 92651 locations from November 2020 through today meet Sawdust residency requirements: Coast Highway at Nyes, Laguna Canyon, and Top of the World—the residency affidavit from an active Sawdust member affirms.

The Board did not do its due diligence. Mom asked which specific document(s) are at issue. They wouldn’t reply. A board member told me he asked at a board meeting that the Board review Mom’s residency affidavit and new documents they hadn’t reviewed together. He said Board President Rachel Goberman declined, saying “She was over it…”

Mom contacted Sawdust’s Grievance Chair, who said there was no grievance.

Mom attended April’s board meeting. She said, “Not one board member made eye contact with me.” She awaited for the conclusion of business and asked if the Board could meet with her, but says Board President shouted her down, saying she can’t talk.

A friend was the last to boothpick and said, “That’s weird! There were a few booths left!”

Like many artists, she relies on the Sawdust to make ends meet. Mom’s livelihood is at stake.

Mom’s Sawdust friends implored her not to seek legal remedies, which may hurt the Sawdust. The Sawdust is where her kids grew up. Mom told me, “I want to be an artist with the other artists. I want to airbrush T-shirts right in front of everyone, and for kids and grandmas who jump up and down with joy! I want to make them happy.”

Clay Leeds, Aliso Viejo