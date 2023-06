The city finished the installation of its new rainbow-themed lifeguard tower on Monday, June 26. The tower is located at West Street Beach and pays tribute to Laguna Beach’s storied LGBTQ+ history and heritage. In January, the city received a $10,000 donation from Laguna Beach residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield to help fund the tower artwork and a plaque acknowledging Laguna’s LGBTQ history. Photo/City of Laguna Beach

