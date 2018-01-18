Preservation Ordinance Should be Put to a Citywide Vote

Editor,

After attending the special City Council meeting on Saturday, Dec. 16, I came away thinking, do the residents and property owners of Laguna Beach ready need “this?”

Only one of my 11 North Laguna neighbors, who I met as I took a morning walk, thinks it’s a good idea. The other 10 gave it the thumb’s down.

Just because the vocal minority and the city’s bureaucrats want it doesn’t mean that it’s best for the community! Before the city forms a task force, let’s put the idea on the ballot or at least survey all property owners who might be impacted. Give the silent majority a voice; it’s only fair!

Pat Galez, Laguna Beach