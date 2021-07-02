Letter: Response to Michael Ray and Billy Fried

So just how equitable is The Independent?

I’m getting the impression not so much. Week after week, Michael Ray and Billy Fried are given numerous column inches and free rein to bash individuals and groups, commit character assassination, misinform, whine, and harass anyone by name who might be opposed to their pro-development, pro-business, pro-tourism agendas. No holds barred, facts be damned.

While they are given large featured columns, those attacked are limited to simple letters to the editor a week after the fact.

I know of four individuals who have had their letters to the editor neutered when told by The Indy to scrupulously prove every statement they make or their writings will be altered or shelved.

Yet Ray and Fried are allowed to make up “facts” and disrespect, badger and belligerently malign others. Just because they’re columnists is no excuse. In fact, it’s a blemish on The Indy for granting them the space and such one-sided preferential treatment.

To the management of The Indy, please act fairly and serve the entire community with equanimity.

Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach