Shops Rally to Bring Art to Their Corner of Laguna

A mural reflecting the colors of Laguna’s sunsets and the indigenous plants of Southern California is being installed at Ocean Avenue and Beach Street, adding to the city’s public art and celebrating its natural beauty.

An unveiling will be held during Laguna Beach’s Art Walk on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6-7 p.m. The party is hosted by Brass Tack and Laguna Supply, local retail stores who together spearheaded the mural project. “The roots of Laguna Beach as an artist community is important to both of our stores,” said Melissa Kanarek of Brass Tack, “and so we wanted to fund this for our city.”

Laguna Supply owner Laura Hart suggested artist Jo Situ Allen for the job. The daughter of plein air painter Michael Situ, Allen grew up on the Festival of the Arts grounds. “[She’s] a local who understands Laguna needed to create the mural,” said Hart. “Jo’s art highlights our progressive stance on the environment, the arts and the natural beauty that surrounds us.”

Allen’s “Daytripper” mural features a background of abstract watercolors in orange, yellow and pink tones to evoke a Laguna Beach sunset. This is overlaid with sketches of native plant species, including California sycamore, chaparral pea, egg yolk poppy, California buckwheat, monkey paw and Laguna liveforever, a succulent found only in the beach town.

Under the moniker Dirty Eraser, Allen has created artwork for environmentally and socially conscious brands. She is also the author of the “Accidental Naturalist” series, educational coloring books which detail California’s native species.

Allen’s degrees in environmental studies and sustainable management, as well as her artistic upbringing, have significantly impacted the mural’s design. “I wanted to weave in the story of this town—our great art heritage beginning with the plein air movement in the ‘20s to the rich wilderness we have all around us,” said Allen. “California is known for its biodiversity and our town, with its combination of unique habitats, is home to an amazing array of native species.”

Plein Air Painters to Debut New Collection

Two of the most respected plein air painters in the country will join together for a new dual show at Pacific Edge Gallery in Laguna Beach this week.

Bryan Mark Taylor and Jennifer McChristian have spent much of this year traveling to paint on location and find inspiration for a new collection of oils that will make their debut in Laguna on Saturday.

“Tapestries of Travel” will feature over 30 new paintings, and will open with a reception for the artists on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will then continue on display until Nov. 14, 2019.

Pacific Edge Gallery is located at 540 South Coast Highway, #112. For more information, visit www.pacificedgegallery.com.

LOCA Invites All to Annual Meeting

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to its annual meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 27, at the Healy House on the Sawdust Festival grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road.

Attendees will enjoy a champagne brunch and meet LOCA’s board of directors. Glass artists John Barber, Jane and Patty Slowsky and Muffin Spencer-Devlin will present works, and explain differences between blowing, fusing, slumping and other processes. Updates on LOCA’s community service programs, such as Arts in Schools and Waymakers Youth Shelter, will be presented. The line up of public workshops, including monthly Art Talks and Laguna Landscapes, will be introduced. Opportunity drawings for prizes from Casa Del Camino Hotel, K’ya Bistro, and Tootsies will add to the fun.

Advance registration is required. Guests $20, free to LOCA members. For more information, visit the calendar at LOCAarts.org or call 94-363-4700.

Broadway Comes to No Square

Sabrina Harper, Laguna-born dancer and choreographer, will teach a series of tap dancing classes at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion Street, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and running through Jan. 28. Harper recommends tap “whether you are experimenting to see where you or your child’s interests lie, have an aspiring dancer in the works, or are just looking for a creative exercise program.”

Beginner classes for grades 1-3, 4-8 and grade 9 through adults cost $150 for 12 sessions or $20 for drop-ins. For additional information on events, auditions, classes, and to purchase tickets, please visit nosquare.org and sign up for newsletters.

Local Photographer Mounts Private Exhibit

A new exhibit from Laguna local, photographer and cultural storyteller, Blythe Wheaton, will be shown at a private residence in Laguna Beach from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. The exhibit will feature 27 photographs of Marrakech and the Atlas Mountains. All photography will be for sale. To attend, contact [email protected] for details and the address of the event.