Street Beat: Week of Oct. 14

Oct 6

DUI. A 28-year-old Huntington Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Possession of burglary tools and controlled substance. Devin Tyler Zavala, 26, of Santa Cruz was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and controlled substance, paraphernalia. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Oct. 7

No arrests made.

Oct. 8

DUI. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jose Antonio Camargo, 29, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct relating to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old Eastvale woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Brian Keith Jones, 56, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Oct. 9

Bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance. Kathleen Elizabeth Hughes, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. She was held at $25,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Juan A Hernandez Perez, 34, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Sergio Ramirez Medrano, 38, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 26-year-old Aliso Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Bench Warrant, Possession of a controlled substance. Arturo Jr Valdez, 32, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor outstanding bench warrants and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $56,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Oro Valley, Ariz. man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Battery. Jessica Michelle Schapiro, 52 of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery of spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc. She was held at $10,000 bail.

Oct. 10

No arrests made

Oct. 11

Ellis Micah Goodwin, 31, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $10,000 bail.