Street Beat week of Sept. 23

Wednesday, Sept. 14

DUI. A 28-year-old Canyon Lake woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Battery. Hamidullah Samiee, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a person. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Mario Deleon, 41, was arrested on suspicion of felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Friday, Sept. 16

Robbery. Garrett Gregory Zane, 26, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Hit and run, DUI. Joseph Paul Martinez, 36, of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run property damage and DUI. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Resisting arrest, exhibiting deadly weapon. Stanislau Pastukhou, 39, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting a police officer and exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was also arrested on suspicion of felony of threatening crime with intent to terrorize. He was held at $70,500 bail.

Hit and run, DUI. Stephanie Ann Schwartz, 54, of Mammoth was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run property damage and DUI. She was held at $20,500 bail.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Possession of controlled substance. Scott Andrew Mailly, 32, of Corona Del Mar was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of possession of a controlled narcotic substance. He was held at $500 bail.

Battery on person. Douglas Shaffer, 49, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on person. He was held on $500 bail.

Sunday, Sept. 18

DUI. Cody Michael Wackerman, 32, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. He was held at $10,000 bail.

Mark Torralba, 61, of Redlands was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge. He was held at $10000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. John Patrick Kolb City, 47 Centreville, Virginia, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs. He was held at $500.

Disobeying court orders. Richard Todd Pedersen, 55, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court, obstruction of a police officer and willful cruelty to a child. He was held without bail.

Monday, Sept. 19

DUI. A 35-year-old Anaheim man was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI. His bail was set at $2,500.

Trespassing. Obstruction of justice. Dominic John Bagarozzi, 55, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer and trespassing, refusing to leave the property. He was held at $500 bail.