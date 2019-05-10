‘The Shape of Light’ Illuminates City Hall

Share this:

The lawn of City Hall is the new exhibition space for a temporary installation by artist team Hybycozo, on display now through July 31. Three geometric sculptures created of laser cut metal lit with LED lights bring colorful light and shadows to City Hall.

Hybycozo is a collaboration of two artists: environmental scientist, Yelena Filipchuck, and industrial designer, Serge Beaulieu. The name Hybycozo stands for “Hyperspace Bypass Construction Zone,” a nod to “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” The two first met in New York City in 2013, but moved to the Bay Area to make a series of works for Burning Man.

“We decided to create a set of sculptures that could represent our fascination with the beauty of mathematics and the language of the universe,” Filipchuck said.

City officials said in a release that this temporary installation is one of many works the Laguna Beach Arts Commission hopes to bring to the community.

“We are excited to bring this young artist team to Laguna Beach; their works are an exploration of light with incredibly intricate patterns,” said Adam Schwerner, vice-chair of the Arts Commission. “It is bringing some of the creative brilliance of Burning Man to Laguna Beach.”

Arts Commission Chair Michael Ervin added, “It is wonderful to see this program take shape and we are looking forward to bringing diverse works to the community. We thank the City Council for the support to explore this new programming.”

This installation is funded by the City of Laguna Beach and the city’s lodging establishments.

Artist Offers Nature-inspired Artwork, Meditation at Soka

Soka University willpresent “Natasha Shoro: Earth, Air, Fire & Water,” an exhibition in Founders Hall Art Gallery from May 16–Aug. 31. An opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Shoro is a contemporary artist based in Southern California working in abstract mixed media, mixed media collage paintings, and site-specific installations.

With nature as her inspiration and guide, mapping and overlapping of aerial views and ocean depths are prominent in her work, as are varying patterns and textures. Shoro holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from Iowa State University and a Master of Fine Arts in drawing, painting and printmaking from California State University, Fullerton. She teaches at Orange Coast College and Coastline College. Shoro and her daughter, Anushe, will also discuss their book, ‘The Essence of Being” at Founders Hall and lead mindfulness meditations from 4-6 p.m. on the following dates: Thursday, June 13, “Riding the Waves and Fluidity of the Floating Mind;” Thursday, July 11, “Grounding Awareness;” and Thursday, Aug. 29, “Finding Your Inner Flam

“Unexpected Places” to Close May 30

The exhibit, “Unexpected Places,” presented by Community Art Project (CAP) and Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA),will close May 30. Twenty “signature” and “artist” members of LPAPA are featured in the exhibit, inspired by the moment when a plein air painter comes upon a scene and experiences the perfect glimmer of light to spark their emotions.

CAP’s mission is to increase the visibility and appreciation of art and serve as a catalyst for art education. CAP provides ongoing exhibitions in the CAP Gallery located on the second floor of the Wells Fargo Building, 260 Ocean Avenue. It serves as a unique space for juried, solo and retrospective exhibitions.

Dance Festival’s Spring Soirée to Celebrate 15 Seasons

Laguna Dance Festival’s annual Spring Soirée gala is set for Friday, May 17, at [seven-degrees] in Laguna Beach. The benefit—which will include dinner, dancing, and opportunity drawing, and up-close-and-personal performances by dancers—celebrates the organization’s 15th season of presenting world-class dance, providing dance education opportunities, and offering free public dance presentations.

Gala honorees are Karen Wilson, longtime festival board chair, and Laguna Dance Festival benefactor William J. Gillespie. Three of last year’s five Laguna Dance Festival scholarship winners will perform at the Soirée, in addition to USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance students, youth dancers from St. Margaret’s Episcopal School, Mater Dei High School, Laguna Beach High School, Orange County School of the Arts, and Corona Dance Academy. Returning to entertain guests are Oksana and Jonathan Platero, ballroom champions and stars from “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Tickets to the Spring Soirée are $300 each. Sponsorships are still available. For information and individual tickets or tables of 10, visit lagunadancefestival.org or call 949-715-5578. At the event, guests can purchase seats to the Sept. 27-29 festival before tickets go on sale to the public.

(6) LPAPA Opens Third Annual Juried Watercolor Art Show

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) presents “Waterworks,” an exhibition dedicated to watercolors, in collaboration with the Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts. The public is invited to attend an opening reception with the artists on Saturday, May 11, from 5-7 p.m. (awards will be announced at 6 p.m.) at LPAPA in Residence, located at Forest & Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Avenue, in Laguna.

“Waterworks” is a juried exhibition of original works of art in watercolors created by LPAPA members. Close to 100 entries were received for this show, with jurors Cindy Baron, Celeste Gilles and Ludo Leideritz choosing 38 original framed paintings. An expanded online gallery show is available at DalilyBrushwork.com.

In addition to the artwork, a selection of historical paintings by Joe Hanks Van Cleave from the family’s private collection will be exhibited. Joe Hanks Van Cleave painted in all media and was a member of the original Laguna Beach Art Association.

The exhibition runs through May 20.

FOA Foundation Awards Grant to LAM for Art Education Programs

The Laguna Art Museum has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation in support of the museum’s arts education programs. The funds will be used for art supplies, professional teaching artists, and educational activities throughout 2019.

The museum’s educational programs reach a broad range of audiences, including students and families. Last year LAM hosted more than 1,300 students of all grade levels for interactive school tours. The free, docent-led tours will continue throughout the year and include the costs of school bus transportation.

The museum offers family art-making programs both on- and off-site year-round. Inside the museum, the LAM+LAB space is supplied with art-making materials and instructions for visitors of all ages on selected Saturdays when professional teaching artists in the LAM+LAB Open Studio invite families to create artwork inspired by the museum’s exhibitions and to collaborate by adding to evolving art installations. LAM+LAB and Open Studio are included with museum admission, which is free for visitors aged 17 and under.

Beyond Laguna Beach, the museum offers a free monthly outreach program to an intergenerational audience at the Santa Ana Boys and Girls Club. Nearly 300 children and their families attended the programs last year.