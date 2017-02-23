Postponing Landmark’s Restoration Reverses a Pledge

Editor,

Once again I am extremely disappointed in Laguna’s elected and appointed officials who regularly ignore and dismiss public input, talent, and donated time while preferring to squander millions on so-called experts.

The Village Laguna newsletter summed it up: “At the suggestion of project manager, Councilmembers decided to save $300,000–$500,000 of a $6.1 million budget by going back on their long-standing commitment to restoring the outside of the historic sewer digester building.”

Even though the restoration had been part of the plan for more than 20 years and formally part of the budget since 2013, there was no good reason given why funds shouldn’t be used as both council and the public deemed appropriate and which came from hundreds of hours of “keeping us busy” in the recent and past workshops that produced “strong support” for restoration and offering many ideas on how the building could be used.

Arts, education and business groups clamor for additional meeting, exhibit and visitor space. The restoration of the digester building offers this without building a new facility.

It would have created a much needed and useful addition by actualizing the decades-touted “entry” and a link between the arts district and downtown village.

An opportunity to restore and repurpose a relevant, accessible and cost-effective structure, especially a landmark reinforcing historic identity, has been demolished by City Council.

If not we, the public, who votes and keeps you in office?

Leah Vasquez, Laguna Beach